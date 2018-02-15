Five Democratic Congressional Candidates of the 49th to Face Off in First Debate

San Clemente Times



On Tuesday, Feb. 20, the five current Democratic candidates of the 49th Congressional District will debate each other for the first time.

Candidates Doug Applegate, Sara Jacobs, Paul Kerr, Mike Levin and Christina Prejean will be moderated by Los Angeles Times political reporter Christine Mai-Duc.

The doors open at 6 p.m. and the debate starts at 7 p.m.at San Juan Hills High School, 29211 Stallion Ridge.

Debate topics will be of local and national concern. The debate is co-hosted by Democratic Women of South Orange County and Canyon Democrats.

Tickets to candidate debate are $10 for club members and $15 for non-members, which can be purchased at www.dwsoc.org or www.canyondemocrats.org.