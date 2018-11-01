Colin Jairam, M.D., chief medical officer and owner of Hybrid MD Urgent Care in San Clemente, holds a vile of influenza vaccine during last season's severe outbreak of influenza. Photo: File
Flu Shots Available at San Clemente Senior Center on Nov. 9

By Eric Heinz

Officials with the Dorothy Visser Senior Center said there will be flu shots available at the senior center on Friday, Nov. 9, from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. or until the center runs out of the vaccine.

The CDC recently reported that last flu season, 2017-18, was a “high severity” season, and based off data it analyzed, adults across the nation reported a 6.2 percent drop in getting vaccinated for the flu.
“However, interpretation of these results should take into account limitations of the survey, including reliance on self-report of vaccination status and decreasing response rates,” a press release from the CDC stated.

The Dorothy Visser Senior Center, located at 117 Avenida Victoria, is open 6 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday through Friday. Call 949.498.3322 for more information.

