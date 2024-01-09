On Saturday, Jan. 6, family and friends gathered in Downey to celebrate the life of Herman Sillas Jr., a man of many talents who impacted numerous fields, particularly Mexican American activism, during his professional career.

Among his accomplishments, Sillas authored a long-running column in the San Clemente Sun Post News, titled View from the Pier, and a book called View from the Pier: Stories from San Clemente, in addition to many poems. He later wrote View from the Pier for the SC Times.

He died at the age of 89 on Nov. 22, 2023.

Phil Sillas, 61, Sillas’ third child and only son, recounted how Herman and his wife, Cora, sought San Clemente in the early 1990s as a weekend refuge from the deluge of daily responsibilities.

“It was really funny, because when they told people that they had a place in San Clemente, it was like saying you had a place in Oklahoma,” Phil said. “It was just this little sleepy beach town at that time.”

The Sillas couple’s South Orange County occupancy evolved from a part-time arrangement to full-time, as Sillas found he could still make his work life work in San Clemente. The pair wound up staying for years, as they fell in love with the city’s laid-back lifestyle.

Sillas’ second child, Monica Vasquez, 63, noticed how the move never impacted her parents’ view of their heritage or their previous lives in Los Angeles. In fact, Sillas continued his activism and networking.

“It actually allowed my dad to really just start to create stories, and write more, and just kind of contemplate on the things that he had already accomplished,” Vasquez said. “… I think that was the beauty of my dad, is that he never lost sight of who he was, and what he could do, and what he could be doing.”

His blossoming creativity led to the formation of a weekly email letter, Phil added, sent to between 100 and 200 people. In it, Sillas would pontificate on anything that crossed his mind, and as his newsletter expanded his reach, Sillas met a staffer from the Sun Post News.

After sending a few pieces to a Sun Post News editor, the View from the Pier column made its way into the newspaper.

Vasquez connected her father’s activities later in life to a column he started back in high school as the student body president in an attempt to connect with other students. Sillas always loved combining his passions for creativity and writing, she said.

The leadership qualities he displayed in high school would always remain, as Sillas would earn entrance in law school at the University of California Los Angeles in 1958. From there, Sillas enjoyed a career as a lawyer, as the director of the California Department of Major Vehicles, as a United States attorney, and as a founding member of the Mexican American Legal Defense and Educational Fund.

His active career meant that Sillas couldn’t always be home with his family, a reality that Vasquez came to realize after she matured.

“As I got older, I started to understand some of the impactful things that my dad had accomplished,” she said. “I think my relationship went from being just one of the five kids and him taking care of us and providing for us and working hard, to (having) a huge amount of respect for his work as I got into high school and college.”

Though strict, Sillas was loving and did what he could to spend as much time with his family as possible, according to Vasquez.

Phil spoke of Sillas’ concerted efforts to spend more time with the only other boy in the family, whether that be Phil tagging along to business events or playing music at political events as part of his high school band.

“I got a little better glimpse than my sisters, I think, or an understanding of what he was doing, and it felt like some of these things that he was doing were really important for people,” said Phil. “I always just had a sense that he was helping people, especially Mexican (Americans).”

Both siblings expressed that the proudest moment they had of their father involved Sillas’ role as Chairman of the California State Advisory Committee for the U.S. Commission on Civil Rights in the 1970s.

The goal of the committee was to address the problem of political underrepresentation for Mexican Americans, Vasquez said, and its work led to the evolution of various similar movements.

“That just launched all kinds of different areas of his life, whether it’s working in government or working for the U.S. government, and then onto the private practice and stuff,” Phil added.

One of the many people Sillas impacted during his life was Ruben Alvarez, founder of Orange County digital newsletter StayConnectedOC.

Before the two ever came in contact, Alvarez saw Sillas as a role model for his political activism, a world with which Alvarez’s family was well acquainted. Sillas was one of the first Latino Americans to be elected to a state cabinet position, according to Alvarez, when he was appointed to direct the DMV during Gov. Jerry Brown’s administration.

Decades later after Sillas became a published author, Alvarez met Sillas at a book-signing event where the two clicked instantly.

“He was just like the sweetest person you’d ever want to meet,” said Alvarez. “He was soft-spoken, but yet, very intelligent and very deliberate with his words, and when he said them, almost like a very wise man talking to you.”

Afterward, Alvarez heard Sillas at multiple speaking engagements, reciting poetry and talking about his book.

Sillas’ legacy will include “equality in education,” Alvarez continued, referring to Sillas’ work as the attorney for Sal Castro when Castro was a key factor in walkouts from East Los Angeles high schools in 1968.

At the time, as Alvarez described it, students residing in the eastern portion of the Los Angeles Unified School District were demanding that their schools receive the same amount of appropriations as others within the same district.

“(Sillas) challenged the Los Angeles Unified School District, saying, ‘This isn’t Plessy versus Ferguson,’ which codified the statement of ‘separate but equal,’ ” Alvarez said. “Everything has to be equal. And with that fight, he basically made sure that all schools were funded equally and had the same opportunities, whether they be in East Los Angeles or Beverly Hills.”

Further, Alvarez called Sillas a caring, kind and wonderful man, as well as a visionary, evidenced by the treatment Sillas received at his service on Saturday.

“It was just wonderful to know the personal side to him, as well as the professional side, that they were equal,” he said. “He treated everybody the same across the board.”

Phil Sillas recounted that throughout his father’s life, Herman never placed limits on what he could accomplish, and always sought a way to create positive change.

“That was the most impressive thing to me, is that whatever he was working on, or whatever his cause was, he spent his energy finding a way to make it right or to help people,” said Phil.