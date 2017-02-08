By Eric Heinz

Scott Clark, 55, a former teacher at Truman Benedict Elementary School in San Clemente, died on Tuesday night, days after he was struck by a drunk driver while he was walking.

Orange County Sheriff’s Department officials are seeking witnesses to a traffic collision that took place Jan. 25 at about 6:20 p.m. on Niguel Road at Alicia Parkway in Laguna Niguel. The accident occurred between a driver of a BMW Mini Cooper and a Mercedes-Benz traveling toward the intersection of the accident. The vehicles collided with each other, and Clark, who was struck as a result of the collision while walking in the area, was transported to Mission Hospital with major injuries.

The driver of the Mini Cooper, suspected as Jamie Mulford, 34, was arrested for assault with a deadly weapon, in this case a vehicle, and felony driving under the influence. Mulford posted bail on her $300,000 bond shortly after her arrest.

According to family accounts and people close to the victim, Clark died Tuesday night as a result of his injuries.

“It’s with an extremely heavy heart that I’m writing that Scott passed away this evening due to complications from his injuries,” Emily Clark posted on the family’s Caring Bridge website on Tuesday night. “We are so grateful for all of the love, support, and prayers we have gotten these last couple of weeks. We still need it all while we grieve and heal from this. Scott was the best husband, father, brother, son, teacher, and friend that anyone could ask for.”

Los Angeles Superior Court documents show Mulford was convicted in 2013 of striking a pedestrian in 2010 in Alhambra while driving over the legal limit of intoxication. Mulford was sentenced to 120 days in jail and 60 months of probation. That probation period ended July 27, 2016.

Capistrano Unified School District officials said Clark was a teacher at Truman Benedict Elementary from 1998 to 2009. In the fall of 2009, he started at Laguna Niguel Elementary. He taught mostly fifth grade and a few years of fourth grade at Truman Benedict.

The Caring Bridge page for Clark stated he was also a triathlete in the midst of training for the Ironman Boulder in June.

“OCSD investigators are seeking witness information about the traffic collision including any information about the pedestrian and vehicles leading up to the incident,” a press release from the department stated, adding the incident is still under investigation.

The OCSD press release state Mulford’s first court appearance was scheduled for Jan. 27, but no evidence of her appearance is available on the Orange County Superior Court website as of 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 8.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Orange County Sheriff’s Department Traffic Office at 949.425.1860 or the department commander at 714.647.7000. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Orange County Crime Stoppers by calling 1.855.TIP.OCCS (1.855.847.6227).

Editor’s note: The San Clemente Times has requested additional information from the Los Angeles District Attorney’s Office and Orange County District Attorney’s Office, and will continue to add information to this story as it becomes available.