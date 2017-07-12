By Andrea Papagianis-Camacho

Be it a passionate, drawn out “goal” or stoked out, wave-ride narrative, from the pitch to the surf, sports announcers embody their game. Their enthusiasm and ability to encapsulate big, dramatic moments while weaving together stories and casual conversation is an art form.

The voices behind this year’s San Clemente Ocean Festival are perfecting this craft.

Tracey Engelking and Dreu Murin radiate energy. At stand-up paddle board, surf and waterman events across Southern California, airwaves resonate with their contagious excitement—the kind of elation and color festival founder and longtime announcer Charlie Ware said it was time for as he retired last year.

Ware, the Vin Scully of Ocean Festival, provided steady, informative commentary for 40 years. First from a pier-top perch at The Fisherman’s Restaurant, then a beach-side announcing booth, Ware’s to-the-point, informative-style became a natural part of the festival fold.

His legacy and enduring contribution to Ocean Festival aren’t lost on Engelking, who emceed with Ware the past few festivals, and Murin as the team runner-up for hosting duties.

“We’re stepping into some big shoes,” Murin said. “Don’t listen Charlie,” he joked.

In the lead up to their inaugural Ocean Festival, the duo let their excitement flow.

“It feels like a privilege,” said Engelking. “It truly is an honor to be a part of something that speaks to San Clemente. I am lucky to be a part of it.”

Engelking, the marketing and social media manager for Hobie Surf Shops, learned to surf at the San Clemente Pier. A San Clemente resident and Hobie lifestyle athlete, Engelking’s life revolves around the water and she’s made a career of sharing her passion for the ocean with others.

It’s her enthusiasm that landed Engelking her first broadcasting gig. With an announcer out at the San Onofre-located King & Queen of Dogpatch stand-up paddle event in 2009, Engelking got her shot. Her excitement led former Rainbow Sandals event director Barrett Tester to pick her out of the crowd.

She was a natural on the mic and has been announcing surf sports ever since.

Murin, a south Lake Tahoe-based media personality, co-hosts the nationally syndicated “Wild Fish Wild Places” show on World Fishing Network and is the afternoon drive DJ on Lake Tahoe’s rock station 97.1 FM. The longtime action sports commentator also calls Sacramento King and Reno Bighorn games, International Surfing Association competitions and Red Bull’s extreme sports events across the country.

In recent years, he’s spent more time along the coast announcing surf and SUP contests, like the Mongoose Cup, Pacific Paddle Games and former Battle of the Paddle where he and Engelking first paired up.

“San Clemente and Dana Point have become my second homes,” Murin said. “Every time I am here I am blown away by the beauty and the people … Everyone is so supportive and accepting. It’s such an enlightening experience.”

From lifeguard competitions to the Great Rubber Duck Race, Engelking and Murin will be blending sports knowledge and lighthearted banter with natural ease and excitement throughout the festival.