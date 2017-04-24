By Eric Heinz

Meghan Breanna Alt, 27, a former San Clemente resident, was sentenced Friday, April 21, after pleading guilty to felony possession of child pornography and felony lewd or lascivious acts with a minor under the age of 14.

Alt was sentenced to 10 months in Orange County jail, three years formal probation and must register as a lifetime sex offender, according to the press release. Alt also received community service and must attend a child abuser’s treatment program.

She originally faced up to 14 years in prison for the crimes.

Alt was arrested in October 2015 after she was caught sending photos of a 4-year-old family member in a sexually explicit manner, a press release from the Orange County District Attorney’s Office stated. The photos were sent via cell phone to a member of the U.S. Marine Corps stationed in Southern California in exchange for cash and gifts.

Alt was arrested by the multi-agency Orange County Child Exploitation Task Force after they conducted a traffic stop in San Diego County.

According to Lt. Jeff Hallock, then the public information officer of the Orange County Sheriff’s Department, Alt confessed to producing and electronically distributing the child pornography involving the 4-year-old.

Alt was a volunteer at the San Clemente and Irvine branches of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at the time the crimes were committed, between as early as Jan. 1, 2015 and Oct. 7, 2015, according to the DA’s press release.

Alt was crowned Mrs. Orange County and competed in the Mrs. California Pageant in 2014.

Officials with the DA’s office said the member of the Marines who received Alt’s photos has since died. The office would not disclose the details of his death or further details related to the case.