From the Archives: April

San Clemente Times
The view of the end of the San Clemente Pier, where The Fisherman’s Restaurant & Bar now sits. The date the photo was taken was not given. Photo: Courtesy of Calisphere/Contributed by Jack Lashbrook
People have frequented the shores of San Clemente for eons, leaving behind some historical reference by way of photography and literature. The picture here was undated, but was likely taken in the 1950s or 60s based on its quality and historical elements. Photo: Courtesy of Calisphere/Orange County Public Libraries
The San Clemente Library is pictured here in 1957. The look of the library has changed significantly, and in 2015 the building’s extensive restoration was completed. Photo: Courtesy of Calisphere/Orange County Public Libraries
This photo, taken in the mid-1940s, is of the interior of the Campbell House in San Clemente, which is on the city’s register of historic homes and locations. According to Orange County History Roundup, the house was designed by architect Aubrey St. Clair in the Hollywood Regency style, which, the post stated, is rare in San Clemente. Photo: Courtesy of Calisphere/Orange County Public Libraries
