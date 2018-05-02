From the Archives: April

Archives

This photo, taken in the mid-1940s, is of the interior of the Campbell House in San Clemente, which is on the city’s register of historic homes and locations. According to Orange County History Roundup, the house was designed by architect Aubrey St. Clair in the Hollywood Regency style, which, the post stated, is rare in San Clemente. Photo: Courtesy of Calisphere/Orange County Public Libraries