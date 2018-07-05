Adair’s Market and Heinie’s Malt Shop is photographed here around 1950 along what was then Highway 101 at Avenida del Mar. Photo: Courtesy of Thomas Pulley via OC Public Libraries/Calisphere
From the Archives: June

San Clemente Times

Every week, the San Clemente Times will showcase a historical photo from around the city. If you have a photo you would like to submit for consideration, send the photo, your name for credit as well as the date and location of the photo to editorial@sanclementetimes.com. This photo gallery is from June.

