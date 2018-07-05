From the Archives: June

EPSON MFP image

This Ole Hanson home, located at 205 S. Calle Seville, was built in 1927 and purchased by Domenic and Juli Isola in 1993. “This photo came with the home and we cherish it by displaying it as it was left to us,” the family said. “Photo looks to be around the same time it was built. What a view from the tower room the home must have had back then!” Photo: Courtesy of Domenic and Juli Isola