Frost Advisory Issued by National Weather Service, Forecasts Area Temps Tonight in the 30s

The National Weather Service has issued a Frost Advisory for Orange County coastal and inland areas beginning at 10 p.m. this evening to 9 a.m. tomorrow morning.

Overnight temperatures in some areas will dip to the low 30s with isolated locations in the upper 20s. San Clemente is expected to drop to about 41 degrees. Several hours of temperatures are sufficient for frost tonight with four to six hours of near freezing conditions. Colder-than-normal temperatures increase the risk of cold-related illnesses like hypothermia, especially for those who are more sensitive to extreme weather changes, according to the Orange County Health Care Agency.

When exposed to cold temperatures, your body begins to lose heat faster than it can be produced. Low body temperature may make you unable to think clearly or move well. Hypothermia occurs most likely at very cold temperatures, but it can occur even at cool temperatures (above 40°F) if a person becomes chilled from rain, sweat, or submersion in cold water.

“When facing a frost advisory, it is important to make certain that you are protected from hypothermia. In addition, it is critical to check that seniors who live alone, your neighbors, pets and vulnerable populations are safe during this time,” said Dr. Eric Handler, the County Health Officer.

Residents are also cautioned against using their kitchen range or oven to heat their homes. Home furnaces and heaters should be inspected periodically, with needed repairs performed by a qualified and licensed heating or plumbing contractor. If space heaters are used, make sure there is nothing within three feet of the heater that could catch on fire, such as bedding, drapes or furniture. Never cover your space heater and never leave children unattended near a space heater. In the event that electric power is lost during a storm, never use a gasoline-powered generator indoors, in a garage or near doors or windows where air may enter a home due to the risk of carbon monoxide poisoning.

Carbon monoxide is an odorless, colorless gas that at high levels of exposure can be fatal. Low levels of carbon monoxide poisoning can be confused with flu symptoms, food poisoning or other illnesses and can have a long-term health risk if left unattended. Some of the symptoms of low-level exposure include shortness of breath, mild nausea and mild headaches. Moderate levels of carbon monoxide exposure can present headaches, dizziness, nausea and lightheadedness. Every home should have a carbon monoxide detector, which is very similar to a smoke detector.

Recommended precautions to prepare your household for cold weather:

Check on those who are at high risk to make sure they are staying warm – including seniors who live alone, as well as other vulnerable populations such as young children.

Make sure to check on your pets.

Wear layers of clothing.

For more information on cold weather safety, visit the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website at https://www.cdc.gov/disasters/winter/index.html.