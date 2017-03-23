Fruits of Labor: Farmers’ Market Coming to North Beach in April

By Eric Heinz

Residents of North Beach and local vendors will now have a chance to see what a farmers’ market in their area can do.

City Council voted on Tuesday to approve a pilot program for a farmers’ market in North Beach that will run weekly on Wednesdays. Another farmers’ market takes place weekly on Sundays at the west end of Avenida Del Mar. The city’s agenda report on the market said it could include art and food vendors and could accommodate live music.

The operator of the Del Mar farmers’ market, Introductions Unlimited, Inc., will work with the city to create the North Beach market.

The location of the North Beach farmers’ market is planned for the El Camino Real parking lot, which has recently been covered with sand and gravel. Residents of the area have asked for a farmers’ market in the past but needed assistance in developing such an event.

“With many recent enhancement projects in the North Beach area, including the reopening of the Ole Hanson Beach Club in fall 2016, the area has become revitalized with increased traffic and usage,” the agenda report stated.

In its agenda report, the city stated the General Plan, a guiding document for city activity, recommends enhancing the economic and recreational vitality of its different neighborhoods and specifically mentioned North Beach.

San Clemente City Manager James Makshanoff will draft an agreement that will include the time, location, vendor specifics, permitting fees (if applicable) and how much the city will charge for the market to take place.

The report stated the farmers’ market pilot program will run from April to October, and then the city will reassess the program.