Vendors and families from the Marblehead Elementary School community connected Friday night, Dec. 1, during the school’s first Ohana Winter Market.

The event featured shopping and child-friendly activities, such as a chance to meet with Santa.

More than 20 vendors set up shop in the school’s parking lot for people to browse, and numerous prizes and gift baskets were awarded through opportunity drawings.

Check out our gallery below for photos of the inaugural event.