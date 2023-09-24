Photos by Alan Gibby

Before the San Clemente High Tritons took to the field Friday night, Sept. 22, to take on Murrieta Valley, students participated in one of the school’s longstanding and joyous traditions: the annual Homecoming Parade.

The town’ mantra of “One Town, One Team” was on full display in Downtown San Clemente on Friday afternoon as student athletes and student-run clubs paraded through an Avenida Del Mar that was lined with cheering parents, campus faculty and school alumni.

Students from the town’s elementary schools and middle schools got to join in on the annual celebration, as did education officials and dignitaries such as SC High Principal Chris Carter and Mayor Chris Duncan.

Check out all of Friday’s festivities below by flipping through the photo slideshow.