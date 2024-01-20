For in-game updates, news and more for all the San Clemente High School sports programs, follow us on Twitter @SouthOCSports and on Instagram @South_OC_Sports, and sign up for weekly South OC Sports updates straight to your inbox.

San Clemente boys soccer scored three goals in the first 25 minutes, and with 10 men in the second half, holds on to another clean sheet with a 4-0 win at San Juan Hills.

Jonah Levandofsky scored the first two goals for San Clemente, who remains unbeaten (10-0-2, 4-0) with 10 straight wins and on top of the South Coast League. Will Pico and Beckham Beauchemin score the other two goals.

The Tritons have only allowed eight goals in 12 games this season with four shutouts. Rolando Hernandez opened in net and was replaced by Carson Neuheusen following a first-half red card.

San Clemente opens the second round of league play at Aliso Niguel on Monday, Jan. 22. Aliso Niguel has been the toughest test so far for the Tritons, but San Clemente pulled off a second-half comeback over the Wolverines to open the South Coast League on Jan. 10. The Tritons are also at Capistrano Valley on Wednesday, Jan. 24.

Photos by Zach Cavanagh