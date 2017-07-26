With more residents living in smaller dwellings and deceased backyards, many are forced to stretch out creativity and resort to a balcony or patio to create a green living space. Container gardening is the perfect antidote for creating gardens in small spaces, especially, a culinary herb garden connecting the garden to the resident and fresh herbs right at their fingertips.

The flavor of freshly picked home grown herbs in soups, stews, sauces, casseroles, pastas, salads and many other dishes cannot be matched. A culinary herb garden can not only be a functional garden, but a beautiful one as well. Some herbs, such as lemongrass, sage and thyme, have leaves with interesting textures, scents and shapes. Herbs also provide habitats for beneficial pollinators.

Whether it be buying or building a wooden raised bed, recycling a pallet, using pots or vertical wall hanging, anyone can be successful with gardening in small spaces with the right container for the right space by following these steps.