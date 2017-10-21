Garrett Named High Point Lacrosse Captain

San Clemente Times

San Clemente native Peyton Garrett was named team captain for the High Point University men’s lacrosse team for the upcoming season, coach Jon Torpey announced last week.

Joining Garrett as team captains are Jason Ashwood, Zach Tuell and Keegan O’Connor.

Garrett, a 2014 US Lacrosse All-American and three-time South Coast league offensive MVP at San Clemente High School, has 24 career points, including 14 goals and 10 assists, at High Point. The soon-to-be senior was limited last year due to injury, but still scored four goals, five assists and eight ground balls for the Panthers. As a sophomore, Garrett appeared in 15 games and tallied 12 points (eight goals, four assists) and 12 ground balls.

The Panthers begin their season against Duke on the road on Thursday, Feb. 8, 2018.