Get Back to Work: Students Return for Their First Day of School in San Clemente

By Eric Heinz

A swath of curious eyes watched as Marblehead Elementary School’s principal introduced parents to their child’s first day of school—many of them embarking on elementary education for the first time.

Faith Morris, Ed.D, the principal at Marblehead, emphasized open communication, consistent attendance and other important information to the new and returning parents of kindergarten students on Tuesday, Aug. 21, the first day of school for students in Capistrano Unified School District (CUSD).

Photo Gallery of BacktoSchool1 Students at Marblehead Elementary School are shown the grounds by their teacher on the first day of classes, Aug. 21. Photo: Eric Heinz BacktoSchool2-2 As commuters drove to work on Interstate 5, San Clemente students and parents were a step high above them, plying a pedestrian overpass to Concordia Elementary School on the first day of school, Tuesday, Aug. 21. Photo: Fred Swegles BacktoSchool3 Students at Shorecliffs Middle School return for their first day of classes on Aug. 21. Photo: Courtesy of Brad Baker Backup Cover-2 Students at Marblehead Elementary School participate in recess on the first day of school, Aug. 21, in San Clemente. Photo: Eric Heinz

Schools around San Clemente have been preparing for weeks as they gear up for the new school year. At San Clemente High School, Principal Chris Carter said they look forward to providing at least two of every subject for each grade level along the school’s curriculum. Carter also said the school anticipates the return of its culinary academy, which will be open to students throughout CUSD, as well as the enhancement of its robotics programs and STEM education.

Shorecliffs Middle School, for example, recently rebranded its logos and is opening a California Technical Education (CTE) course for the first time. The school is also enjoying the benefits from an increasing enrollment, said Brad Baker, Ed.D, the principal of Shorecliffs Middle School.

The San Clemente Times was not able to get to every school, but we’re always accepting news about achievements from the local schools. Contact eheinz@picketfencemedia.com to submit your school news throughout the year.