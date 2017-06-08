Golfers Rally to Support Shark Attack Victim

San Clemente Times

Bella Collina partnered with the School of Infantry-West at Camp Pendleton to raise money for Leanne Ericson, a woman who was critically wounded by a shark near San Onofre State Beach in April.

The local golf club’s members and specialized Marine training group spread the word and registered 70 golfers for a charity golf tournament on June 5. Proceeds will go directly to benefit Ericson.

Ericson, a 36-year-old single mother of three, survived a shark attack while swimming with her boyfriend in the surf break near San Onofre State Beach on April 29.

The event at Bella Collina raised $3,300 for Ericson, a Vista resident. Ericson’s father was on-hand to thank the golfers and Marines following the tournament.

The fundraiser has been just one of many in the area held for Ericson in recent weeks. A GoFundMe account set up by Ericson’s family has raised more than $88,000 to help offset medical costs.