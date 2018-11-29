Good Tidings: San Clemente Holiday Events Ramp Up Starting this Weekend

By Eric Heinz

The first weekend in December marks the start of a lengthy holiday season for all in San Clemente.

December 1

Some of the events bring out the largest crowds of the year, starting with Puttin’ on the Glitz, which takes place 5-8 p.m. Puttin’ on the Glitz is hosted by the Downtown Business Association and the city of San Clemente.

Various businesses on Avenida Del Mar will be open late for the festivities, and vendors will line the street, offering everything from kettle corn to Figgie pudding (maybe).

There will be children’s activities taking place on the Community Center lawn, located at the west end of Del Mar, as part of Santa’s Village by the Sea. Children can line up to see Santa inside the community center as he listens to children’s Christmas wishes.

The city’s official tree lighting ceremony takes place at 5 p.m. at the Community Center, with Santa riding in on a fire truck to help the city’s mayor light the tree.

The weekend event takes place in tandem with Casa Romantica’s “Christmas at the Casa.”

December 2

Chabad Jewish Center of San Clemente will host its annual Pre-Chanukah at the Pier, starting at 4 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 2.

Last year, a glorious sunset illuminated the landscape as Jewish traditions were celebrated at the end of the Pier.

The Chabad will host another lighting of the menorah at 4 p.m. on Dec. 9 at the Outlets at San Clemente in the Oak Tree Court.

Santa Cares

The Outlets at San Clemente will also host a special event in partnership with the Just Like Me Foundation, a local organization that helps teens and young adults with special needs by providing year-round activities and events.

Santa Cares takes place 8-11:30 a.m. on Dec. 2 and 8.

RSVP required to attend this event, as there are limited spots available. Please reserve one “ticket” per family.