A Grand Display: The Cellar Hosts a Night of Sabrage Training

Photos and text by Eric Heinz

It’s rumored that Napoleon Bonaparte’s soldiers would slice off the corks of Champagne bottles when returning from victory in battle.

The participants at The Cellar on Monday night weren’t as eager for continental conquest, but they did receive lessons from Marcelino Cosio on how to use the blunt edge of a sword (well, dagger) to open a bottle of bubbly. The method is called sabrage.

By sliding the knife along the seam of the bottle, the top practically popped off bottles in dramatic fashion.

Cosio said the feat never fails to entertain a crowd, but safety is critical. The bottles need to be cold but not dunked in ice, and people who try to attempt this should never aim the cork at anyone. Take a class from a certified instructor before trying this at home.