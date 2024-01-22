New year, same great results for local surfers. This week, the light is shining down on Clayton Hill, who’s been on a tear lately. Most recently, Clayton rolled up to Santa Cruz for the USA Surfing Prime contest. Held in pumping 8- to 10-foot surf at Steamer Lane, Clayton stood tall and earned a very respectable runner-up result in the Under-14 division. With the second-place finish, Clayton’s now cracked the top five in the rankings.

An eighth-grader at powerhouse Shorecliffs Middle School, Clayton’s also been stacking results among the WSA and SSS events. He’s currently ranked fourth in the WSA Under-14s and first in the SSS Surf Series.

Enjoying the hard-earned support of local brands Stance, Electric and Oceanside’s Chemistry Surfboards, Clayton has also been getting plenty of exposure from the crew at 2 Percent Surf. If you’re looking for him in the water, you can most likely find him shredding the Trestles zone or at T-Street or other local beach breaks.

Because Clayton is brimming with talent, committed to the core, and supported by our epic surf community, we can’t wait to see what he brings in 2024.