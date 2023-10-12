By Jake Howard

The next generation is coming on strong, and right there in the mix is 12-year-old, San Clemente goofy-footer Colton Voigt. Enjoying a surf trip to the Maldives over the summer, with school back in session, he’s been keeping the momentum going, logging as many early-morning and afternoon sessions at Lowers as possible. Rolling into seventh grade at Shorecliffs Middle School, over the past year, he’s started to enter some contests and has been enjoying success among the WSA and NSSA ranks.

“Colton is an amazing kid; he is a pleasure to work with. He is very focused and goal-driven, coachable and has a great attitude,” says coach Chris Drummy, who’s been working with Colton as of late.

Making surfing a family affair, when he’s not out mixing it up with the pros at Lowers, chances are you can find him enjoying some waves with his younger twin sisters, Violet and Charlotte, along with their dad.

When he’s able to pull himself away from the beach, Colton’s a savvy fisherman and enjoys hitting the lakes up around Mammoth with his Grandpa Walt. And when the snow comes, no problem, he rips on a snowboard, as well. He also enjoys playing golf when he feels like slowing things down a little.

