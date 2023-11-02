Shooting stars overhead and phosphorescence in the water, Luke Avila’s early-morning sessions at Trestles with his dad are kind of magical like that. A dedicated San Clemente core lord, Luke spends every waking moment he can in the water.

A fifth-grader at Las Palmas Elementary, where he’s getting an incredible bilingual education, the 11-year-old frother has been surfing basically since he could walk.

Learning on his dad’s board, he eventually graduated to his own shred stick and hasn’t looked back since.

And because he grew up in San Clemente, it makes sense that his favorite surfer is Griffin Colapinto, whom he cheered on from the beach when the WSL Finals came to town last month.

When Luke’s not on the beach, chances are you can find him in the pool. A dedicated member of the San Clemente Water Polo Club, he works out with the crew four to five days a week.

There’s a long history of water polo players becoming world-class surfers and lifeguards, and Luke seems to be cut from a similar cloth.

With all his stoke and passion for the ocean, good things are on the horizon for Luke.

If you have a candidate for Grom of the Week, we want to know. Send an email to jakehoward1@gmail.com.