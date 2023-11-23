With style and grace well beyond her years, 10-year-old Stella Eudaly is going places. Fresh off a win at the recent San Onofre Surf Club contest, Stella just inked a deal with Ryan Engle and the crew at Nation Surfboards.

Of course, Stella’s flurry of success doesn’t necessarily come as a huge surprise, as surfing is in her DNA. The granddaughter of the founder of the Doheny Longboard Surfing Association and The Coalition of Surfing Clubs, she’s been around the longboard scene her whole life.

Stella’s passion for surfing runs deep. When asked what she loves about it most, she says, smiling, “The way it makes me feel.”

When it comes to her favorite surfers, she doesn’t have to look far, as she points to her family. Days at the beach, surf trips down the Baja peninsula, Stella’s as roots as it gets.

A fifth-grader at Las Palmas, she’s not just talented in the water, but her linguistic skills are sure to take her places, as she now speaks three different languages. And when she’s not chasing waves or studying, you may find Stella playing beach volleyball or soccer or reading a good book.

