Grom of the Week: Aidan Wallace

By Jake Howard

Surfboard builder, designer and innovator Skip Frye once said, “Surfing to me is like playing music; you play different melodies with different boards.”

It’s an important point to remember here in South Orange County, where there is no shortage of surf terrain and setups. We have long, playful points, a myriad of sand-bottom beach break options, as well as a few sneaky reefs that get good on the right swell and tide. That means summer’s for sliding and gliding as much as it is ripping, and young Aidan Wallace has embraced the longboard jam to the hilt.

Cut from the cloth of a classical stylist, he’s a distinguished member of the Aliso Niguel High School longboard squad, which took home state titles in men’s and women’s longboarding earlier this year.

Enjoying all the options Dana Point and San Clemente have to offer, Wallace has his act at spots like Doheny and San Onofre on lock. His light, agile build gives him the freedom to cross-step up and down the board at will, and with so much other exceptional longboard talent to look up to, we’re excited to see where the next set takes him.