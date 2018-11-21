Grom of the Week: Bella Kenworthy

By Jake Howard

One weekend, three wins.

Dana Point’s Bella Kenworthy is a force to be reckoned with, whether she’s on a surfboard or a skateboard.

During the first weekend of November, Bella entered the 2018 Exposure skate contest at the Encinitas Skatepark and dug deep to win the Exposure Bowl 14-and-under division. At only 11 years old, it was a huge win for her and illustrates just how talented she is.

The purpose behind the Exposure event was to help raise awareness and visibility for women who skate. This year, more than 150 competitors entered the two-day contest.

“That was a pretty massive one for her,” said Bella’s father, Jason. “She was skating really good, and the platform the girls have to perform on is unreal. It’s making a difference for these up-and-coming girls.”

With the skate competition done and dusted on Saturday, Bella on Sunday went to work at the NSSA Church Open. Held in high-quality, 3- to 4-foot surf, she didn’t skip a beat when it was time to hit the water.

Earning first-place finishes in the girls and super girls divisions, Bella clearly has no problem jumping between wheels and water.