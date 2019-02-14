Grom of the Week: Bethany Zelasko

By Jake Howard

Graduating from Dana Hills High School last June, Bethany Zelasko is now diving into the next chapter of life. So far, it’s going pretty well.

In January, Zelasko won her first pro contest, the Shoe City Pro in Santa Cruz. Earning $600 for her first-place finish, it was a big stepping stone for the Dana Point goofy-footer.

“I am so stoked to win my first comp of the year! I had an amazing time surfing and hanging with the girls,” Zelasko posted on Instagram. “Stoked on the prize money . . . it’s already been spent on a flight and gas.”

Up next, she’s flying to Australia to compete in four WSL Qualifying Series contests. The Dana Point Surf Club recently awarded her their first-ever scholarship to help her make ends meet on the road. She’s currently looking for sponsorship opportunities for further support.

Holding Canadian citizenship, Zelasko will head to Lima, Peru, this summer for the Pan American Games, where she will surf for Team Canada. If she drops the hammer and wins the Pan Am Games, we could see her in the Olympics in 2020. Needless to say, this Salt Creek regular has a bright future ahead of her.