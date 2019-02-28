By Jake Howard

Getting fired up in the local waters, the NSSA Southwest Division landed at Salt Creek last weekend, where 8-year-old Carson Carr made his competitive debut for 2019. With playful 2- to 3-foot lefts running up the beach, Carr was ripping.

In addition to his very respectable contest appearance, it’s been a big month for Carr. He also recently added surf wax company Sticky Bumps to his growing list of sponsors.

“Absolutely amped!” Carson said from Sticky Bump’s office in Carlsbad.

Carr also enjoys the support of Billabong, Lost Surfboards, Sun Bum, Jack’s Surf Shop, as well as Syck Trix, a skateboard simulator that provides skaters, surfers and snowboarders with a platform to work on their air game.

Inspired by his older brother, Cannon, while training under the tutelage of surf coach Dave Post, Carr’s natural ability continues to blossom as trips south of the border have gotten him into some feathering tubes and a strike mission to the North Shore of Oahu got him some valuable experience in more powerful surf. He even scored a few sessions with San Clemente all-star Griffin Colapinto while he was in the islands.

We love Carr’s stoke and passion for surfing and can’t wait to see what he gets up to this spring and summer.