Grom of the Week: Crosby Colapinto

By Jake Howard

Capping a breakout year, 17-year-old Crosby Colapinto just won the WSL’s Live Like Zander Junior Pro in Bathsheba, Barbados. The contest, named after Barbados surfer Zander Venezia, who drowned while surfing last year, marks the second victory in Colapinto’s 2018 campaign.

“It’s the best feeling, and it means so much to win this event in honor of Zander,” Colapinto said after the award ceremony. “He was such a good kid, and to win here at his home is amazing. I knew what I was coming here to do, and I was fired up.”

Colapinto faced San Clemente friends Kade Matson and Jett Schilling, as well as Mexico’s Alan Cleland in the final. Opening with a 9.33 (out of a possible 10), he backed up that score with a 6.57, which left everyone else needing excellent scores for a shot at catching him.

“Kade, Jett, and I, and all the San Clemente boys are so supportive of each other and we’re like brothers, so that was really cool to share that final with them,” Colapinto said.

The win was enough to move Colapinto into No. 2 on the WSL North American Pro Junior ratings and qualify him for the World Junior Championships. He’ll join his buddies, Matson and Cole Houshmand, at the World Junior Championship in Jinzun Harbor, Taiwan, this December.

“Now with Kade and Cole both in, we’re all going to travel together and can’t wait to finish off the year there,” Colapinto said.