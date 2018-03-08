Grom of the Week: Ethan Mudge

By Jake Howard

There’s a lot to be said for the surfer who can ride anything and make it look good. Longboard, shortboard, whatever the shape may be, it takes a special surfer to be able to articulate and express themselves on the sled of their choosing. Plainly put, there’s a big difference between a 6-foot thruster and a 9-foot log.

Last weekend, Ethan Mudge emerged as one such multifaceted surfer to watch. If you’re reading this, you probably already know that boys on the San Clemente High School’s surf team just won the state title in varsity and junior varsity. What you may not have noticed is that Mudge gave his JV squad a massive boost by winning both the Shortboard and Longboard divisions.

“Thanks to all of the boys for cheering me on, and to Coach Dowell for all of the advice,” Mudge said to the National Scholastic Surfing Association when it was all done and dusted. “Also, thanks Janice Aragon and Gayline Clifford for putting on the event!”

He rips on anything and has good manners? Whether you see him down at Lowers or Old Man’s, give this kid a wave. He’s going places.