By Jake Howard

Huge props to all the men and women, boys and girls that competed in the Western Surfing Association’s contest at Huntington Pier over the weekend. After a deluge on Friday that saw near record rainfall, the water was like chocolate milk and the seas were rough, but for the hardy wave-riders that persevered, it was well worth the effort—it always is.

Congrats to Grom of the Week Ezra McPhillips, who battled through the conditions to finish runner-up in the Micro Groms Girls Under 10 division. Taking on the wild storm surf, she was able to hold off a talented crew of young, up-and-coming ladies for the second-place finish.

Not only did Ezra go home with a trophy, but she also earned some serious bragging rights for the effort. Her older brother, Dax, finished sixth in the hyper-competitive Boys Under 14 division.

Other notables from the weekend were a pair of Dana Point young ladies: Ryann Daly, who won the Girls Under 14 division, and Bella Kenworthy, who finished second in the Girls Under 12.

If the sign of a talented competitive surfer is somebody that can win in any and all conditions, this crew certainly proved themselves worthy up in Surf City over the weekend.