  • By Staff
  • On
  • 0

By Jake Howard

Huge props to all the men and women, boys and girls that competed in the Western Surfing Association’s contest at Huntington Pier over the weekend. After a deluge on Friday that saw near record rainfall, the water was like chocolate milk and the seas were rough, but for the hardy wave-riders that persevered, it was well worth the effort—it always is.

Congrats to Grom of the Week Ezra McPhillips, who battled through the conditions to finish runner-up in the Micro Groms Girls Under 10 division. Taking on the wild storm surf, she was able to hold off a talented crew of young, up-and-coming ladies for the second-place finish.

Not only did Ezra go home with a trophy, but she also earned some serious bragging rights for the effort. Her older brother, Dax, finished sixth in the hyper-competitive Boys Under 14 division.

Other notables from the weekend were a pair of Dana Point young ladies: Ryann Daly, who won the Girls Under 14 division, and Bella Kenworthy, who finished second in the Girls Under 12.

If the sign of a talented competitive surfer is somebody that can win in any and all conditions, this crew certainly proved themselves worthy up in Surf City over the weekend.

About The Author Staff

Related Posts

comments (0)

Your email address will not be published.

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>