Grom of the Week: Gerrit Bakker

By Jake Howard

It’s summertime and the living is definitely easy for 6-year-old Gerrit Bakker.

Done and dusted with first grade at Palisades Elementary School in Capistrano Beach, the kid’s rolling through his summer vacation like a boss. With four years in the lineup already under his belt, Bakker’s already earning himself a spot in the lineups from Dana Point to San Clemente.

“When I was 2-and-a-half, I started surfing Doheny,” Bakker said. “I stood up on my first wave and took it all the way to the beach to my mom.”

The rest, as they say, is history. Well on his way to not only getting the surf thing wired, Bakker’s getting dialed in on all board sports.

“I skate San Clemente, Blue Gate and Etnies Skatepark,” he said when asked what he does when he’s not paddling circles around his friends and family. “I also practice jiu-jitsu at Fight Strong MMA, snowboard and go fishing with my family.”

And when it comes to his favorite thing about spending his days in the ocean, Bakker succinctly explained, “It splashes, it’s not hard like concrete and fish swim in it.”

Splashing in the ocean, swimming with fish, that’s the good life—and the grom life.