Grom of the Week: Hayden Rodgers

By Jake Howard

The NSSA Nationals are in full swing in Huntington Beach, and while the competition is still grinding through heats as of press time, the early word coming out of Surf City is that Hayden Rodgers has captured the 2018 National Explorer Menehune title.

“Super stoked to win the NSSA National Menehune Explorer Title!” said Rodgers on his Instagram feed. “Thanks MaiKai Burdine and Jake Chandler for chairing me up the beach! Thanks Janice Aragon and Gayline Clifford for the awesome event!”

Rodgers also put in a good showing at the recent USA Surfing Championships held at Lower Trestles where he was selected to be a member of the 12-person U.S. Developmental Surf Team.

He’s also recently had the good fortune to sample some freshwater surf at the newly opened wave pool in Waco, Texas.

“I had so much fun surfing all the different kinds of waves at the BSR Cable Park,” he reveled.

Last summer, Rodgers took a trip to Bali and came back with a slew of epic video clips. When the 11-year-old dropped the edit, he turned heads and captured the imagination of a number of surfing publications, immediately raising his profile from local grom to rising international talent.

Supported by surfwear brand Volcom, Rodgers is well on his way to keeping the local tradition of excellence in the water intact.