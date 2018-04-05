By Jake Howard

When you’re hot, you’re hot. Lately, Jake Vandenburg has been white hot.

Over the last month, the St. Margaret’s sophomore has come away with enough hardware to fill up the trophy case at home.

Getting on a roll in mid-March, he won both the Orange County high school titles in the men’s shortboard and longboard divisions in the Scholastic Surf Series. His talent and dedication to his surf team helped the St. Margaret’s Tartans finish the season undefeated with a 5-0 record.

Keeping the momentum going, he put in another great showing at the NSSA Southwest Explorer contest in Huntington Beach at the end of March. Despite challenging conditions, he finished a very respectable second place in the Explorer Boys division.

He’s also been battling on the Western Surfing Association circuit all season long. At the moment he’s ranked sixth in the Under-18 rankings.

Hailing from talent-rich San Clemente, the spry regular-footer is as comfortable carving peaks at Lowers or the San Clemente Pier as he is gliding across playful wedges at Old Man’s or Churches. Oh, and he only started surfing when he was 12 years old. Dedicated, determined and supremely passionate about the sport and culture of surfing, we can’t wait to see what Vandenburg does next.