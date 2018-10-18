By Jake Howard

It’s been a few weeks since we’ve logged a proper NSSA update, but after last weekend, Jett Schilling is definitely deserved of some ink.

Heading down the coast to north San Diego County, he jumped all over prime autumn conditions at Seaside Reef. With a shoulder- to head-high combo swell offering up all kinds of scoring opportunities, Schilling went the distance in both the men’s and junior divisions.

Catching fire in in the men’s final, he earned himself a perfect 10-point score on one wave, then backed it up with an impressive 8.83 for a total heat score of 18.83 out of a possible 20. In the junior final, he had to settle for more pedestrian wave scores of an 8.33 and a 6.77 to take the win.

Schilling’s been on a bit of a hot streak as of late. Last month, he competed in a unique, wave pool contest in Waco, Texas. Hosted by Stab Magazine, it featured a number of the best aerial surfers in the world. Schilling was right there in the mix, and while he didn’t win, on Instagram he called it “by far the most fun I’ve ever had at a surf contest.”

Lining up next, the North Shore season in Hawaii is right around the corner, and with his sponsor, Vans, hosting the prestigious Triple Crown, he’ll soon be hopping across the pond this winter.