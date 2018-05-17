By Jake Howard

It was a pretty epic showing by a whole slew of San Clemente surfers at the WSA West Coast Surfing Championship last weekend. Local surfers notched wins in an incredible 11 different divisions. With so much talent enjoying so much success, it doesn’t make picking a Grom of the Week very easy, but an extra tip of the cap is due to Kai McPhillips, who won the under 16 division.

“I was only in my wetsuit for 12 hours this weekend,” joked Kai on Instagram when the contest was finally done and dusted.

Held in Oceanside in fun and contestable conditions, Kai made the most of the surf to lock in another great competitive result.

The kid’s been on a roll as of late. Earlier this spring he helped San Clemente High School’s Junior Varsity surf team claim the NSSA High School State title. He finished runner-up behind teammate Ethan Mudge in a final that was an all-Triton affair.

Led by his father, Colin McPhillips, a three-time world longboard champion, Kai and his younger siblings are quickly climbing the ranks and becoming a potent force to reckon with at amateur surf competitions up and down the California coast.