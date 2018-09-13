Grom of the Week: Kalani Grodzen

By Jake Howard

The Positive Vibe Warriors’ annual Stoke-O-Rama lands at T-Street this Sunday, and in honor of every grom’s favorite comp, this week we’re shining the light on 7-year-old Kalani Grodzen.

Already a three-year veteran of the Stoke-O-Rama, he explained that he keeps the vibe alive by “always smiling and showing other small groms how to do it if they ask me.”

A student at Las Palmas Elementary School in San Clemente, not only is he a little shredder on a surfboard or skateboard, but he’s getting his Spanish fluency dialed so he can go adventuring throughout the Spanish-speaking world.

In fact, his first recollection of being in the ocean was “getting blasted by a wave at Surfer’s Beach in Puerto Rico when I was 5 months old and rolling along the sand.”

That sounds like the beginning of a beautiful relationship with the ocean. And when asked whether he loves the morning dawn patrol or afternoon glass, Grodzen answered, “Early morning because you can see through the water better and you’re stoked all day long!”

Let good times roll and the Stoke-O-Rama begin!