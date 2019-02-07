By Jake Howard

He’s only 6 years old, but we’re long overdue in giving King Nicol his moment in the Grom of the Week spotlight.

The little frother has become somewhat of an internet sensation lately, starring in short GoPro clips that his dad, former WSL Championship Tour surfer Yadin Nicol, shoots and edits. The footage has made its way to all of the major surf websites, including being featured on WorldSurfLeague.com. King even shows up in a commercial spot Nike did with his dad.

Growing up around San Clemente, he’s a regular at Uppers, Middles and all the beach-breaks, where his old man pushes him into waves and rides behind him. If you’ve ever seen them in the water, you know the two have an absolute ball together. King has also had the good fortune of ripping a few waves up at the Kelly Slater Surf Ranch in the Central Valley—an opportunity most surfers haven’t had.

But even with all the perks that come with having an all-star dad like Yadin, King’s still a grom at heart.

“I like drawing, skating, school and annoying my sister,” he said in an interview when the Gudauskas brothers named him their Positive Vibe Warrior Grom of the Week.

The future is bright for King, but for now he’s loving every second of grom life.