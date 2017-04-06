By Jake Howard

When you’re hot, you’re hot. This week, Grom of the Week honors go to a very deserved Liam Murray. Named the NSSA’s Surfer of the Week, the 15-year-old has been on fire lately. A couple weeks back he showed up at the State Championships, where he helped lead San Clemente High’s JV squad to a resounding state title. For his part in the action, Murray placed second in his division, contributing much-needed points to the team effort. Not content with just one trophy on the mantle, the next week he kept grinding at the NSSA contest at C Street in Ventura, where he made the final in both the Open Men’s and Open Juniors’ divisions.

Murray only started surfing about three years ago, but his success should come as little surprise. He picked up the sport thanks to the Colapinto family, most notably his friend Crosby. He also runs with an extremely talented crew, including pals Kade Matson, Jett Schilling, David Economos and Taj Linblad (all previous Groms of the Week).

As far as his inspiration and where he finds happiness, he says, “I love surrounding myself with good people to make myself the best surfer in the water. I grew up with the Colapinto family and seeing Griffin surf so well inspires me. I hope I will be at that level one day traveling the world surfing with my friends.”