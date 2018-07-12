Grom of the Week: Micah Abadie

By Jake Howard

Lunching on the tailgate of his truck, Dana Point Surf Club President Eric Diamond explained that one of his goals is to use the community’s entrenched surf scene to bring his hometown together.

“Micah Abadie exemplifies all that is great about our surf community,” Diamond said. “He’s a super-stoked surfer and a key, positive kid on the Dana Point club. He comes from a great family. He just got the Principal’s Award at Marco Forster Middle School. He got a 4.0 GPA all three years he was there. Good attitude, good grades and rips—he’s a wonderful ambassador for Dana Point.”

Fourteen-year-old Micah will be heading off to Dana Hills High School at the end of summer, but for now you’ll find him chasing peaks at Salt Creek.

“My favorite thing about surfing is scoring fun waves with my friends and staying at the beach all day,” he said. “I feel cleansed and refreshed after a good session.”

With a firm grasp on his academic life and a passion for the sea, Micah’s soaking it all up. And as for future plans?

“I hope surfing will take me to new surf locations, including wave pools, with my friends and meet new people,” he said. “And a shout out to Dana Point Surf Club and Killer Dana for always stoking out the local groms—and to my friends who make the surf sessions fun no matter what.”