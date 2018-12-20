Grom of the Week: Nico Coli

By Jake Howard

San Clemente goofy-footer Nico Coli has been rolling on the contest scene lately. Last weekend at the NSSA’s Seaside Open, he scored wins in both the men’s and juniors divisions. In pumping surf, he utilized a stylish blend of full-rail, power surfing and innovative aerial maneuvers to dominate the field.

But his double win at San Diego’s Seaside Reef was just the latest in run of strong results for Coli. At the end of November, he jumped in the water in Ventura for the Rip Curl GromSearch National Final. Surfing in the Under 14 division, Coli came away with a very respectable second-place finish (fellow San Clemente shredder Taj Lindblad also made the final and finished third).

Last summer, Coli was selected as a member of the Boys Under 16 USA Surfing Junior National Team.

“We want every kid in this program to be blessed and benefit from the team in both experience and character,” said Coach Joey Buran. “For the rest of their lives, on college applications and resumes, they can say ‘Member, USA Junior Olympic Surfing Team,’ and it will convey a next-level work ethic and strength of character.”

Grooming his talent at T-Street and Lower Trestles, Coli definitely has a bright future ahead of him.