Grom of the Week: Reese Shigei

By Jake Howard

The path to enlightenment starts at Doheny. For kids riding their first waves, there’s nowhere better.

“My dad taught me how to surf at Doho,” explained Dana Point’s Reese Shigei, who just turned 7 years old over the holidays. “He still pushes me into waves, but I am now surfing at Salt Creek.”

And so, the journey begins. In first grade at Oxford Preparatory Academy, Reese already has a couple of years of surfing under her belt.

“My favorite thing about surfing is going fast down the line and doing a big turn. I like doing that because I love going fast,” said Reese when the San Clemente Times caught up with her.

Inspired by the performances of world champs like Kelly Slater and John John Florence, as well as local salt Pat O’Connell, Reese has big dreams.

“In the next 10 years, I hope to be surfing for Team USA and competing in QS events,” said Reese.

And if that doesn’t work out? Well, she can roll with the best of them.

“I love jiujitsu almost as much as I love surfing. I just got my gray belt,” Reese said proudly.

Whatever direction life carries her, with her positive attitude and deep appreciation for being stoked, there’s no doubt Reese will accomplish whatever dreams she chases.