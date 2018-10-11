Rex Hennings. Photo: Jeremiah Klein
Grom of the Week, SC SURF

Grom of the Week: Rex Hennings

By Jake Howard

Rex Hennings, 11, defines what a “grom” is.

“Someone who is always stoked to go surf,” he said.

Last week, when we were searching out a Grom of the Week candidate, we reached out to San Clemente Board Riders President Eric Mehlberg. He quickly came back with Rex’s name, an excited endorsement and a smoking-hot surf photo.

Turns out, we’d already been talking with Rex’s father about a Grom of the Week profile. The timing couldn’t have been better.

A student at Shorecliffs Middle School and member of the SC Board Riders squad, he’s as stoked to spend as much time in the water as he can. He’s also a regular on the NSSA circuit and has set his sights on winning a national title by 2020.

A fan of glassy mornings and pumping south swells at Lowers, he pegs his dream surf trip to the Fijian island of Tavarua.

He’s a veteran of the Gudauskas brothers’ Stoke-O-Rama and a couple months back was selected as the Positive Vibe Warriors’ Grom of the Week.

He keeps the vibe alive by “sharing waves with groms younger than me.”

