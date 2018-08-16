Grom of the Week: Xavier Math

By Jake Howard

Summer is made for surfing, and 17-year-old Xavier Math gets it.

“This summer, we took a trip to Scorpion Bay down in Baja with my friends and family,” Math said between surf sessions in more local waters. “We scored. The waves were so good. I’ve never seen waves that good. We were so stoked…best trip ever!”

With the water about as warm as it gets and an abundant run of south swells this summer, Math’s been taking full advantage of the idyllic conditions.

“It’s been a great summer,” Math said. “There’ve been so many good days. I’ve been having fun down at Trestles and just been spending as much time in the water as I can.”

Unfortunately for Math, school starts in a couple of weeks. Heading into his junior year at San Clemente High School, he’s a member of the surf team and keen to continue his educational journey when he’s not out shredding.

“I like learning new things. I don’t know exactly what I want to study, but I know I want to go to college,” Math said. “I’d like to go to UC Santa Barbara if I can get in.”