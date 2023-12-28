Every week in this space, we celebrate the accomplishments of one local, rising star from the San Clemente and Dana Point surf communities.

As the year comes to an end and we set our sights on what’s to come in 2024, we’d like to take a minute to shine a little light on each and every kid who got in the water this year.

Whether you were getting pushed into waves for your first time or chasing a national title, our surf communities are rich and wonderful places because of you. You keep the stoke alive and remind us all how absolutely amazing a day at the beach and in the water with friends and family can be. At the end of the day, it’s what surfing’s all about.

We’re fortunate to live in the premier surfing talent hotbeds in America.

Next year, surfers from the area will set out on the Championship Tour in pursuit of world title glory. And in July, San Clemente’s Griffin Colapinto will try and bring home a gold medal at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games.

The San Clemente Board Riders and Dana Point Surf Club are two of the best surf clubs in the U.S. Board Riders organization. Built on generations of surfers, the groms are the future.

To all the kids out there, thanks for reminding us that the best wave is the next one, and that at its absolute core, surfing is still more fun than anything else and keeps us all forever young.

If you have a candidate for Grom of the Week, we want to know. Send an email to jakehoward1@gmail.com.