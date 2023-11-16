It was big smiles and epic vibes at the WSA contest in Oceanside at the end of October, and once again, the Under 7 Mini Grom division has captured our hearts.

We zoomed in on these kids at the start of the season, and we’re back with an update, because they’re awesome.

San Clemente surfers earned three spots in the final, with Curren Lester and Ocean Hennings finishing first and second, respectively. Landing in third was Dana Point’s own Hayes DeWeese, followed by Oceanside’s Uriah McDonald and Pax Depesa in fourth and fifth. San Clemente’s Maceo Lizzi rounded out the podium in sixth place.

Super stoked, these groms are not only getting a taste for competitive surfing as they battle back and forth for heat wins and trophies, they’re also building a brilliant foundation for the future of local surfing.

Events like this are where it starts. Fundamentals and surf skills are learned. A passion for fun under the sun and in the ocean is shared. And more than anything, lifelong friendships are made.

Congrats to Curren on the win, as well as all the competitors who pulled on the jersey, paddled out and got after it. You rule, and you’re keeping us all stoked and inspired.

If you have a candidate for Grom of the Week, we want to know. Send an email to jakehoward1@gmail.com.