Group Aims to End Racism around Orange County

By Eric Heinz

A local group, Revelation 7:9, is taking steps to combat racism by showing compassion and understanding to the local community. The group is faith-based but accepts anyone who wants to come to their gatherings.

On Saturday, Jan. 28, Larry Prudholme, a self-described co-laborer with the other board members of Revelation 7:9, helped organize a breakfast and a guest speaker, former MLB player Ben Julianel, at Heritage Christian Fellowship in San Clemente.

“The main objective is we love to bring people together, from different cultures and backgrounds, and love each other,” Prudholme said.

Saturday’s gathering was the organization’s first.

Prudholme said at one time in his life he was a black supremacist, but he said he eventually found comfort in associating with all people.

“We need to break the back of racism in America, and if we’re going to do that, then it has to be people who are known by their love to jumpstart it,” he said.

Organizers said they intend to bring the movement to north Orange County and the rest of the immediate area. People at the gathering on Saturday came from as far as Nevada, Prudholme said.

As Revelation 7:9 has just started, there isn’t a website available, but we will update this article online at www.sanclementetimes.com when it becomes available. —EH