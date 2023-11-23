To the delight of local representatives Thursday morning, Nov. 23, the “Marines’ Hymn” bounced off the walls of H.H. Cotton’s, which was sung by more than 150 Camp Pendleton Marines who had just feasted on a Thanksgiving meal at the restaurant.

Thursday marked the sixth year the annual event was held and organized by H.H. Cotton’s owners Chris and Maureen Aitken. The two received help in doling out servings of Thanksgiving fix-ins from Rep. Mike Levin and Orange County Fifth District Supervisor Katrina Foley.

Maureen said both of her and Chris’ parents passed on philanthropic traits to the couple, which has spurred on their dedication to give back to the community and set a proper example for her own daughter.

Chris added that putting on the event has been special for a multitude of reasons.

“One (Marine) mom just called in right now and FaceTimed us, thanking us,” Chris said. “For most of these Marines, it’s their first Thanksgiving away from home, so it’s really a privilege to be able to do this.”

The Marines arrived in busloads and formed a line to receive small gift bags containing gift cards to local San Clemente restaurants, before walking into H.H. Cotton’s and consuming firsts and seconds of traditional Thanksgiving fare.

At the end of the meal, a lucky few won raffle prizes including skateboards, Nintendo Switches and more.

Numerous people in the community provide support for the event, according to Maureen, whether it be organizing the bus transportation or donating funds to pay for the raffle prizes. No matter how they contribute, she said the simple act of people’s presence means the most to her.

“San Clemente has been pretty divisive over the last few years, but this is something (for which) everybody can come together,” she said.

Not wanting to distract the Marines from eating for too long, Foley made sure to remind the 18- and 19-year-olds to reach out to their loved ones and Levin told the crowd how proud the 49th Congressional District is of them for fighting for the U.S.

“I hope that everybody—wherever you’re from—I hope you know that this is another place that you can always call home,” he said. “The greater community here in South Orange County and North San Diego County, we love our Marines. We’re so thankful for you.”