Harvest Festival Takes Place Friday, Oct. 19

San Clemente Times

San Clemente Playschool will host its annual Harvest Festival to celebrate the changing of the seasons from 10 a.m. to noon on Friday, Oct. 19, at Tierra Grande Park, located at 399 Camino Tierra Grande in San Clemente. Children will be invited to decorate pumpkins, participate in carnival booth games, enjoy festive arts and crafts, march in a costume parade and more. Children are encouraged to wear their Halloween costumes.

Registration is available online at www.san-clemente.org/recreation. The program fee is $15 for children 3-5 years old, registration barcode is No. 5306. For more information call 949.429.8797. Parents welcome but not required to attend.