Heritage Christian Fellowship Celebrates 25th Anniversary

For the San Clemente Times

Heritage Christian Fellowship (HCF) has been more than a church for the San Clemente community for the past quarter-century.

It has been a hub for helping children in Pakistan, bringing men together to pledge to do good work, a center of charitable functions and more.

On March 4, the church hosted a service and lunch to celebrate its 25 years of serving San Clemente, and impacting people around the world.

“Many people from that first meeting in Capo Beach were there to celebrate what God has done,” said Roger Gales, the pastor of HCF. “It’s been a wonderful 25 years and we’re looking forward to even better things in the future.”

According to a press release from HCF, a handful of people began meeting in a living room in 1993 in Capistrano Beach, led by Jim Glynn. The church now has several hundred people in its congregation.

“The people of Heritage have enjoyed giving hope and healing to some of the neediest people on the planet,” Gales said. “It’s always our desire to share the love and message of Jesus with others.”

Congregants regularly host community picnics and activities in Max Berg Park. The church offers free music lessons, a summer vacation bible school and a surf camp. Groups regularly visit a convalescent home to bring friendly faces, music and connection to the elderly. For more information on Heritage Christian Fellowship, visit www.heritagesc.org.