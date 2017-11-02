Heritage Christian Fellowship to Host Event on Saturday to Help South Sudan Refugees

By Eric Heinz

As the South Sudanese humanitarian crisis continues in Africa, refugees are spilling across the northern border of Uganda.

The region is experiencing what human rights groups are calling as one of the world’s largest humanitarian crises, which began with a civil war that started in late 2013, causing famine and other health problems.

The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees estimates the total number of refugees has exceeded one million since the civil war started.

Heritage Christian Fellowship (HCF) in San Clemente is trying to help the refugees’ situation by packaging nonperishable meals to the refugee camps located in the northern region of Uganda.

Roger Gales, the senior pastor of HCF, said the congregation has been in contact with a church member who is living on the northern Uganda border.

The project, called One Million and One Meals for Refugees, is organized by Kids Around the World, a San Clemente-based Christian ministry.

HCF is sponsoring an event to help with packing meals that starts at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 4, at Heritage Christian Fellowship, 190 Avenida La Pata in San Clemente. Lunch will be served at noon, and packing resumes with a second shift from 1-3 p.m.

Gales said the biggest need right now is volunteers to help pack the meals, and donations of money to pay for the meals.

“We need 800 volunteers at the Heritage Christian Fellowship site,” Gales said. “The goal is to pack 1 million and one meals and ship them off in containers to arrive by Christmas. Each meal costs about 24 cents and offers a nutritious meal for more than one person.”

The United Nations reported it has nearly 17,000 total peacekeeping personnel in the Ugandan region, although those efforts have been repeatedly hampered by the conflict. On Wednesday, the UN’s News Centre reported it is considering reestablishing a greater presence in the region.

“Millions of refugees (are) living in camps, and most are unaccompanied children,” Gales said. “Children are dying of starvation, and thousands more arrive daily.”

Gales has worked with organizations that have established a school for Christian children in persecuted areas of Pakistan. He hosted an event last year with author and humanitarian Josh McDowell to raise funds for that school through a sale of worldwide artifacts and miscellaneous items.

More information about the church can be found at www.heritagesc.org or by calling 949.361.1022.